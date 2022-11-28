Sports

FIFA World Cup: Riots in Brussels after Morocco stun Belgium

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 28, 2022, 10:23 am 2 min read

Violence broke out in Brussels after Morocco stunned Belgium at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sunday. According to Reuters, the Belgian police detained nearly a dozen people as celebrations in Belgian and Dutch cities turned into pandemonium. The football fans while celebrating Morocco's win clashed with police, who then had to use water cannons and tear gas. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

This was just the second instance of Morocco and Belgium meeting at the FIFA WC.

Therefore, Moroccan descent in several Belgian and Dutch cities began to celebrate.

According to the police, violence flared up in Brussels and Rotterdam.

The riot officers attempted to break up a group of 500 football supporters who used fireworks.

A car and some electric scooters were set on fire.

A stunning win for Morocco

Morocco handed an agonizing 2-0 defeat to Belgium in a Group F encounter of the FIFA World Cup. Belgium enjoyed more of the ball but failed to offer any threat throughout. Morocco had a goal disallowed at the dawn of halftime. Regardless, Abdelhamid Sabiri capitalized on a free kick to open their account. A stoppage-time goal by substitute Zakaria Aboukhlal confirmed valuable three points.

Morocco slam these records

As per Squawka, Morocco registered only their third win in World Cup history (3-1 vs Portugal in 1986; 3-0 vs Scotland in 1998; 2-0 vs Belgium in 2022). Morocco also ended Belgium's record of eight straight group game wins (since 2014). Morocco scored two second-half goals in a WC match for just the second time, the last doing so against Scotland in 1998.

There were disturbances across Antwerp and Liege

It is understood that Brussels Mayor Philippe Close asked people to stay away from the City Center. "Those are not fans, they are rioters. Moroccan fans are there to celebrate," Close said. "Sad to see how a few individuals abuse a situation to run amok," Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden stated. Notably, disturbances in the city of Antwerp and Liege were also reported.

Police tried to intervene after rioters created a ruckus

As per the police, the rioters used "pyrotechnic material, projectiles, sticks, and set fire on the public highway". Notably, a journalist got his face injured by fireworks. Water cannons and tear gas were used as the police tried to intervene.