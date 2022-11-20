Sports

Qatar World Cup: Historical records held by Group H teams

Nov 20, 2022

Portugal seek the long-elusive World Cup title in 2022 (Source: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

Two-time FIFA World Cup winners Uruguay will be sharing Group H with Portugal, Ghana, and South Korea. Uruguay, who won the inaugural edition in 1930, last won the coveted trophy in 1950. While Portugal, Ghana, and South Korea seek their maiden honor, there's plenty of history among them in the tournament. We look at the historical records held by Group H teams.

Performance How have Group H teams performed in World Cup?

Portugal have played 30 World Cup games, winning 14, drawing six, and losing 10. Ghana have played a total of 12 matches, winning four, drawing three, and losing five. South Korea have competed in 34 matches, winning six, drawing nine, and losing 19. As for Uruguay, they have managed 24 wins, 12 draws, and 20 losses across 56 matches.

Portugal Portugal at the FIFA World Cup

Portugal have featured in seven World Cups in the past (1966, 1986, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2018). They will mark their eighth appearance in 2022. Their best run was in the 1966 edition (third place). They finished fourth in 2006, while they were ousted in R16 in 2010 and 2018. Portugal exited in the group stage itself in 1986, 2002, and 2014.

Uruguay 14th World Cup appearance for Uruguay

Uruguay will mark their 14th WC appearance (1930, 1950, 1954, 1962, 1966, 1970, 1974, 1986, 1990, 2002, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022). They have finished fourth thrice (1954, 1970, 2010). Uruguay were ousted in the quarter-finals in 1966 and 2018. They exited in the round of 16 in 1986, 1990, and 2014. Uruguay have bowed out in the group stage in 1962, 1974, and 2002.

Records Record holders for Uruguay

Goalkeeper Fernando Muslera will look to extend his record appearances for Uruguay in WC (16 - 2010, 2014, and 2018). Edinson Cavani and Diego Godin (14 each) follow suit. At present, Oscar Miguez holds the record for the most goals by an Uruguayan in the WC (8). Luis Suarez, who has netted seven goals in 13 matches, can beat him to grab the honor.

Ghana Asamoah Gyan is Ghana's all-time performer in the WC

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan (6) is both their leading scorer as well as their most-capped player in World Cup (11). The Black Stars made their WC debut in 2006 and reached the round of 16. They recorded their best WC finish in 2010 when they reached the quarter-finals. They exited in the group stage in 2014 while failing to qualify in 2018.

Son Heung-min Son Heung-Min can script history for South Korea

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min is currently the joint-highest goal-scorer for South Korea in the World Cup (3). He shares this record with Park Ji-sung and Ahn Jung-hwan. Son (35) can also pip Park Lee-chun (36) in Qatar to become South Korea's third-highest goal scorer. Meanwhile, Hong Myung-bo has a record number of appearances for South Korea in the WC (16).

South Korea South Korea's journey in World Cup

South Korea will mark their 11th World Cup appearance (1954, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022). Their best World Cup finish was in 2002 as hosts (fourth place), while they bowed out in R16 in 2010. Meanwhile, they crashed out in the group stage in 1954, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2006, 2014, and 2018.

Information Unwanted record held by South Korea

The Taegeuk Warriors have been eliminated in the first round an astonishing eight times (1954, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2006, 2014, and 2018). They share this record with Scotland (1954, 1958, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, and 1998).

Information Suarez, Ronaldo set to steer past Maradona, Rivaldo's goal tally

Suarez and Cristiano Ronaldo (7) can surpass football greats, namely Diego Maradona (8), Rivaldo (8), and David Villa (9) in the list of leading goal-scorers in the WC.

Feat Players with at least one goal in most World Cups

Ronaldo has scored at least one goal at each of the 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2018 World Cups to equal the record jointly held by Brazil legend Pele (1958-70) and Germany greats Miroslav Klose (2002-14) and Uwe Seeler (1958-70). The Portuguese superstar needs just one goal to be in a league of his own.

Do you know? Portugal's most-capped player in the World Cup

Ronaldo is already Portugal's most-capped player in the World Cup (17). He has netted seven goals in the same, the second-most after Eusebio (9 - 1966). He can surpass him to become Portugal's all-time goal-scorer in the competition.

Do you know? Ronaldo is set to feature in his 5th World Cup

Ronaldo and Argentina's Lionel Messi are set to feature in their 5th World Cup (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018).Both players will equal Antonio Carbajal (Mexico), Lothar Matthaus (Germany), and Rafael Marquez (Mexico) in terms of playing 5 World Cups.