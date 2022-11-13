Sports

Bundesliga 2022-23, Bayern Munich humble Schalke 2-0: Key stats

Bundesliga 2022-23, Bayern Munich humble Schalke 2-0: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 13, 2022, 01:29 am 2 min read

Goals from Serge Gnabry and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting handed Bayern three important points

Bundesliga 2022-23 leaders Bayern Munich claimed a 2-0 win over hosts Schalke on matchday 15. Goals from Serge Gnabry and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting handed Bayern three important points. Bayern have a six-point lead over second-placed RB Leipzig at the moment. Bayern dominated the match as Schalke offered nothing significant going forward. Schalke remain bottom of the pile. Here's more.

Details Key match stats and points table

Bayern clocked 21 attempts, including six on target. Schalke had two shots on target from seven attempts. Bayern enjoyed possession (70%), managing 658 passes with a 90% accuracy. Claiming their 10th win from 15 league games, Bayern now have 34 points (D4 L1). Bayern have forwarded 49 goals and have a goal difference of +36. Schalke are 18th with nine points from 15 games.

Twitter Post 10 successive wins!

Ending the year with 🔟 straight wins!#MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/rTh0eQwpKc — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) November 12, 2022

Do you know? Bayern win their 10th straight match in all competitions

Bayern's season will resume on January 21 as after the FIFA World Cup 2022, there will be a break in the Bundesliga. Since a 1-0 loss to Augsburg in September, Bayern are unbeaten in 13 matches. Bayern have now won 10 successive games across competitions.

Duo Key numbers for Musiala and Gnabry

As per Opta, no German player from Europe's top 5 leagues has been directly involved in as many goals in all competitions this season as Jamal Musiala (21) and Serge Gnabry (19). Gnabry has 10 goals in all competitions for Bayern, having played 23 matches. Overall, he has scored 74 goals for Bayern. Musiala now has nine goals and six assists in Bundesliga 2022-23.

Information Musiala shines as Bayern see off Schalke

Gnabry scored a from a first-time effort from Musiala's backheel layoff in the 38th minute. Musiala then assisted Choupo-Moting for the second in the second half. Bayern broke free with a counter attack as Musiala slipped in a pass.

Do you know? Musiala scripts history for Bayern

At 19 years and 259 days, Musiala is the youngest player to make 100 appearances for Bayern in all competitions since the foundation of the Bundesliga. In 100 matches for Bayern, Musiala has managed 27 goals and 15 assists. He has won 8 trophies.