Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Newcastle United beat Chelsea 1-0: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 13, 2022, 01:00 am 2 min read

Newcastle are third in the ongoing Premier League season (Source: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Newcastle United continued their march in the ongoing Premier League 2022-23 season. The Magpies handed Chelsea a 1-0 defeat with Joe Willock scoring in the second half. Newcastle are third in the ongoing Premier League season, two points below Manchester City, who earlier lost to Brighton at home. Chelsea's struggles continue as they are winless in four successive PL matches (D2 L2). Here's more.

NEWCHE Newcastle hold on for a solid win

Chelsea were made to work hard in the first half in a close contest. After half-time, Sean Longstaff wasted two great chances. However, Willock finally found a breakthrough, curling in from 18 yards post a surging run by an in-form Miguel Almiron. Christian Pulisic's introduction for the Blues improved them but they couldn't find a way to down a well oiled Newcastle side.

Points Newcastle win 5th successive PL match

Newcastle are third with 30 points, having played 15 matches so far (W8 D6 L1). On the other hand, Chelsea are 8th at the moment with six wins, three draws, and five losses (21 points). Newcastle have won five successive Premier League matches and are unbeaten in 10 since a 2-1 loss against Liverpool.

Information Chelsea remain ineffective versus the Magpies

Newcastle United were the better side, clocking 10 attempts out of which three were on target. Chelsea had just five attempts with two on target. Chelsea had 51% of the ball and made 468 passes.

Numbers Key numbers for Almiron, Willock, and Newcastle

Making his 125th Premier League appearance, Almiron now has 17 goals and four assists. In the ongoing season, he has 8 PL goals and an assist. Meanwhile, Willock scored his 13th Premier League goal (98 matches). He has two goals and two assists for Newcastle this season. Newcastle have now kept seven clean sheets in the PL 2022-23 season.

Do you know? A unique feat for Newcastle

As per Opta, Newcastle will be in the Premier League's top three at Christmas for the first time since the 2001-02 season, when they were top of the table on Christmas Day (later went on to finish 4th).

Records Unwanted records for Chelsea as Newcastle impress

As per Squawka, none of Chelsea's previous five managers before Graham Potter lost three successive PL matches in charge. Chelsea's five-game winless run in the PL has happened for the first time since 2012. Newcastle have the most clean sheets (7) in the Premier League this season, besides conceding the fewest goals (11).