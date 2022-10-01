Sports

Premier League 2022/23, Arsenal torch Tottenham 3-1: Key stats

Arsenal claimed their seventh win in Premier League 2022/23 (Source: Twitter/@premierleague)

Arsenal torched Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 to pocket the North London derby in the Premier League 2022/23. Thomas Partey put the hosts 1-0 before Tottenham ace Harry Kane drew level. An in-form Gabriel Jesus netted the second for Arsenal before Granit Xhaka ended the visitors' hope. Emerson Royals being handed a red card made matters worse for Tottenham. Here's more.

Match How did the match pan out?

Arsenal meant business, with Gabriel Martinelli finding the woodwork and Xhaka coming close to opening the scoring. Ben White found Partey, who side-footed around Rodrigo Bentancur before finding the top right corner. Tottenham earned a penalty after Gabriel brought down Richarlison. Kane made no mistakes to level the scenes. The visitors grew before Jesus and Xhaka scored against a 10-man Tottenham.