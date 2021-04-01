-
England beat Poland in World Cup Qualifier: Records brokenLast updated on Apr 01, 2021, 11:26 am
The England football team got the job done against Poland in a crucial World Cup qualifying match at the Wembley.
England won their third successive match to top Group I and have a two-point cushion over Hungary.
Harry Maguire's late strike helped England seal a crucial 2-1 win over Poland, who offered a much sterner test than San Marino and Albania.
Here's more.
ENG vs POL
England get the job done against Poland
England had an impressive first half and were rewarded as Harry Kane scored his 34th international goal from the penalty spot.
Poland equalized after the break when a dreadful error by Manchester City's John Stones saw him concede possession on the edge of the area and Jakub Moder slotted the ball past Nick Pope.
Maguire's header handed England a victory in the 85th minute.
Feats
Contrasting feats for England and Poland
As per Opta, England have now won each of their last 20 home qualifying matches for the European Championship/World Cup.
This is a run stretching back to October 2012.
Meanwhile, Poland have lost for only the third time in their last 26 qualifying matches for the Euros/World Cup (W19, D4).
Harry Kane
The stats keep improving for Harry Kane
Kane has become England's all-time leading penalty scorer, netting his 10th penalty and overtaking Frank Lampard, who scored nine.
The Tottenham forward has been directly involved in 30 goals in 21 Euros/World Cup qualifying matches (22 goals, 8 assists), scoring at least once in each of his last 12 such appearances, stretching back to October 2017.
Information
Notable feats for Kane and Stones
Kane scored his 26th goal in competitive internationals under manager Gareth Southgate. Meanwhile, defender John Stones registered only his third assist in his 324 senior matches for club and country.