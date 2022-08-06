Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Arsenal beat Crystal Palace 2-0: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 06, 2022, 02:21 am 2 min read

Gabriel Martinelli celebrates after scoring (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

The Premier League 2022-23 opener saw Arsenal edge past Crystal Palace in an entertaining contest at Selhurst Park. Gabriel Martinelli's goal in the 20th minute was the difference in this contest. Palace started slowly and paid the price for the same. However, they grew as the match progressed but couldn't find the perfect opportunity. They conceded late on to surrender the tie.

CRYARS How did the match pan out?

Gabriel Jesus burst into the Palace penalty area following some neat work and his effort was saved by Vicente Guaita. However, Martinelli missed a sitter from the rebound. Arsenal dominated the early phase and Martinelli poked home from Zinchenko's header after a Bukayo Saka corner. Aaron Ramsdale was called in to make two crucial saves. An own goal by Marc Geuhi killed the contest.

Arsenal Unique records for Arsenal

As per Opta, only Liverpool and Manchester City (15 each) have scored more Premier League goals from corners than Arsenal (14) since the start of the 2021-22 season. As per Squawka, no player has received more yellow cards in the Premier League since the start of the 2016-17 season than Arsenal mid-fielder Granit Xhaka (53).

Duo Key feats attained by Zinchenko and Martinelli

In 77 Premier League appearances, Zinchenko has now made eight assists. He has also created 10 big chances. Meanwhile, Martinelli scored his 12th Premier League goal in what was his 58th appearance. As per Squawka, Martinelli's goal against the Eagles was the first header he has ever scored in his Premier League career.

Information 15th PL assist for Saka

Playing his 98th Premier League match, Bukayo Saka went on to register his 15th assist. Saka's wicked cross late on saw Guehi turn the ball into the far corner.