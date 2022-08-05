Sports

CWG: Deepak Punia beats Pakistan's Muhammad Inam to win gold

CWG: Deepak Punia beats Pakistan's Muhammad Inam to win gold

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 05, 2022, 11:57 pm 1 min read

Deepak Punia has won gold medal in wrestling for India

After the success stories of Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, India on Friday claimed a third gold medal in wrestling at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. This time, it was Deepak Punia, who beat Pakistan's Muhammad Inam 3-0 in the men's 86kg category (freestyle). Two-time champion Inam never actually threatened Deepak's defence. It was a strong performance by Deepak to hand India a medal.

Twitter Post Deepak wins a gold medal

DEEPAK HAS DONE IT 🔥🔥

3️⃣rd Back To Back GOLD 🥇for 🇮🇳



Unassailable @deepakpunia86 🤼‍♂️ (M-86kg) wins GOLD on his debut at #CommonwealthGames 🔥🔥



The World C'ships 🥈 medalist displayed brilliant form at @birminghamcg22 with 2 technical superiority wins 😁#Cheer4India

1/1 pic.twitter.com/5hEJf6Ldd4 — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 5, 2022

Do you know? Maiden CWG medal for Punia

It's a maiden CWG medal for Deepak. He has been a four-time medallist at the Asian Championships (2 silver, 2 bronze). He also won a bronze at the 2022 Yasar Dogu Tournament (92kg category). He has also won a gold at the World Cadet Championships.

Show A solid show by Deepak Punia

Deepak took a 2-0 lead in the first period and then held his fort to thwart off Inam, winning 3-0. Punia showed strong defence and Inam never quite managed to break the Indian wrestler. In the semis, Deepak defeated Alexander Moore of Canada by a 3-1 margin. In the quarters, he tamed Sheku Kassegbama after having won by technical superiority in the first bout.