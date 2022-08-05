Sports

Commonwealth Games: Wrestler Sakshi Malik bags maiden gold medal

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 05, 2022, 11:18 pm 2 min read

Sakshi Malik won her 3rd straight CWG medal

Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik has bagged a maiden gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. The 2016 Olympic medallist beat Canadian Ana Paula Godinez Gonzalez in the final of the women's 62kg category. Notably, Sakshi was trailing her opponent 0-4 at the interval. However, she claimed victory by fall, never quite giving up. Here's more.

Sakshi had clinched her maiden CWG medal in the 2014 edition held in Glasgow (58kg category). In 2018 Gold Coast, she was left to tears after settling for bronze in the 62kg category. And now, she has won her maiden gold medal.

Sakshi won a historic medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics in the 58kg category. She went on to beat A Tynybekova of Kyrgyzstan in the repechage event after she had earlier been eliminated in the quarters.

Sakshi has won four medals at the Asian Championships, including one silver and three bronze. She is a two-time medallist at the Commonwealth Championships. Notably, she won the gold at 2017 Johannesburg edition (62kg). She has won a bronze at the World Junior Championships. Sakshi has also claimed two medals at the Asian Junior Championships, including a gold in 2012 edition (63kg).

Event Sakshi goes on to bring glory for India

Malik had to fight back in the final to make it 4-4 before winning via fall. Earlier, she defeated Etane Ngolle of Cameroon by a 10-0 margin in the semis. In the quarters, she defeated Kelsey Barnes of England 10-0. In her opening bout, she enjoyed a convincing victory as well.