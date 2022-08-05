Sports

Commonwealth Games: Second successive gold medal for wrestler Bajrang Punia

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 05, 2022, 10:48 pm 2 min read

Bajrang Punia has claimed the gold medal

The Indian wrestling contingent had a superb day on offer at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Friday. Bajrang Punia claimed his second successive CWG gold medal. In the men's freestyle 65kg final, Punia tamed Lachlan Maurice McNeil with a 9-2 win. Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye beat Anshu Malik in women's 57kg final. The Indian settled for a silver. Here's more.

Twitter Post It's a hat-trick for Bajrang

HATTRICK FOR BAJRANG AT CWG 🔥🔥🔥



Tokyo Olympics 🥉medalist, 3 time World C'ships medalist @BajrangPunia is on winning streak 🔥🔥 to bag his 3rd consecutive medal at #CommonwealthGames 🥇 🥇🥈



Utter dominance by Bajrang (M-65kg) to win 🥇 #Cheer4India #India4CWG2022

1/1 pic.twitter.com/MmWqoV6jMw — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 5, 2022

Do you know? Third medal for Bajrang at CWG

Bajrang has now won two successive gold medals in the 65kg category, winning the top prize in Gold Coast four years ago. Prior to that, he won the silver medal in the 2014 event held in Glasgow (61kg category).

Domination Bajrang has dominated Asian Games, Asian Championships, and World Championships

Besides his three CWG medals, Bajrang has bagged two medals at the Asian Games. He won the gold in 2018 Jakarta (65kg) and silver in 2014 Incheon (61kg). He has won eight medals at the Asian Championships, including two top prizes in 2017 and 2019. He has won a silver and two bronze medals at the World Championships as well.

Information An Olympic medal in his bag

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Bajrang won a historic bronze medal. He defeated Daulet Niyazbekov of Kazakhstan (65kg) 8-0 to win the bronze medal match. He became the sixth Indian to win an Olympic medal in wrestling.

Information Other notable medals for Bajrang

Bajrang has won two Commonwealth Championships gold medals. He has won a silver at the World U23 Championships in 2017. Earlier this year, he bagged a bronze at the 2022 Bolat Turlykhanov Cup.