Commonwealth Games: India beat Guyana 3-0 in table tennis (women's)

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 30, 2022, 05:34 pm 2 min read

Sreeja Akula, Reeth Tennison, and Manika Batra helped India win

The Indian women's table tennis team continues its winning run at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG). India registered a third consecutive win after defeating Guyana 3-0 in their Group 2 tie on Saturday. The Indian pair of Sreeja Akula, Reeth Tennison, and Manika Batra won in the singles and doubles events. Earlier, the Indian women had recorded wins over South Africa and Fiji.

Doubles Win for Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison

India were off to a winning start after the doubles pair of Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison beat Natalie Cummings and Chelsea Edghill. The Indian pair was on the money and won the first game 11-7. Cummings and Edghill bounced back in the next two games but lost 7-11 and 5-11. Therefore, India gained a 1-0 lead in the match.

Information Manika and Tennison sealed wins for India

In the singles tie, India's Manika Batra breezed past Musfiquh Kalam to win 11-5, 11-3, 11-2. As a result, India attained an unassailable 2-0 lead over Guyana. Tennison then overcame Edghill to seal a 3-0 win for India.

Standings India top the standings

The Indian women's table tennis team also defeated Fiji 3-0 earlier. Notably, Fiji recently lost 0-3 to South Africa. Lailaa Edwards, Danisha Jayavant Patel, and Mushfiquh Kalam won the singles and doubles events for South Africa. India now top Group 2 standings after recording three consecutive wins. Guyana, South Africa, and Fiji follow the Indians on the points table.