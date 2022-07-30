Sports

Commonwealth Games: Indian weightlifter Gururaja Poojary wins bronze medal

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 30, 2022, 07:29 pm 1 min read

Gururaja Poojary finished third in the men's 61kg final

Indian weightlifter Gururaja Poojary won the bronze medal in the men's 61kg final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham on Saturday. Poojary successfully lifted a total of 269kg, (118kg in snatch and 151kg in clean and jerk) to give India its second medal of the 2022 Games. Earlier, Sanket Sargar opened India's account in Birmingham by bagging silver (55kg weightlifting).

Earlier in the day, Indian weightlifter Sanket Sargar bagged the silver medal in men's 55kg weightlifting. The Indian lifted 135kg in the clean and jerk round to be in contention for a gold medal. However, he hurt his elbow during his attempt in the second round. Meanwhile, Malaysia's Bin Kasdan clinched the gold medal, finishing ahead of Sargar.

Information India's 127th CWG medal in weightlifting

Poojary secured India's 127th medal in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games. Notably, it is the 35th bronze medal for India at the Games. India is only behind Australia (159) in terms of CWG weightlifting medals.