Sports

Commonwealth Games: Weightlifter Sanket Sargar gives India its first medal

Commonwealth Games: Weightlifter Sanket Sargar gives India its first medal

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 30, 2022, 04:07 pm 2 min read

weightlifter Sanket Sargar bags the silver medal (Source: Twitter/@Media_SAI)

Indian weightlifter Sanket Sargar bagged the silver medal in men's 55kg weightlifting at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham. The Indian lifted 135kg in the clean and jerk round to be in contention for gold. However, he hurt his elbow during his attempt in the second round. Meanwhile, Malaysia's Bin Kasdan clinched the gold medal, finishing ahead of Sargar. Here are further details.

Twitter Post First medal for India at CWG 2022

Rounds How did Sargar fare?

Sargar successfully lifted 107kg in his first snatch attempt. The Indian then lifted 111kg and 113kg in the second and third attempts, respectively. In the clean and jerk round, Sargar successfully lifted 135kg to be in contention for gold. Although Sargar lifted 138kg in the second attempt, he suffered an elbow injury. An injured, yet courageous Sargar failed in the third attempt.

Information India's 126th CWG medal in weightlifting

Sargar has clinched India's 126th medal in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games. Notably, it is the 49th silver medal for India at the Games. India is only behind Australia (159) in terms of CWG weightlifting medals.

Qualifiers Sargar clinched gold at Asian qualifiers in Singapore

In February this year, Sagar, who hails from Sangli in Maharashtra, set a new national record at the Asian qualifiers in Singapore (113kg in snatch, 143kg in clean and jerk 143kg, a total of 256kg in the event). The youngster bagged the gold medal at the qualifiers. As a result, he earned his qualification for the 2022 Birmingham Games.