2022 Citi Open: Key details about the WTA 250 event

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 30, 2022, 03:19 pm 3 min read

Emma Raducanu will be hoping to make her presence felt (Photo credit: Twitter/@EmmaRaducanu)

The WTA Tour returns to Washington D.C. for the first time since 2019 with the 2022 Citi Open. The WTA 250 tournament is braced with a star-studded field, comprising some of the biggest names in women's tennis. Defending champion Jessica Pegula is the top seed. Reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu, Simona Halep, and Victoria Azarenka follow suit. Here are the key details.

The WTA 250 event was last held in 2019. Pegula had won the women's singles title, beating Camila Giorgi 6-2, 6-2.

The tournament is a schedule of North American hard court events leading into the US Open.

The men's tournament is part of the ATP 500 series.

The tournament is being held at the William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center in Washington.

Raducanu Raducanu handed a tough opening draw

Number two seed Raducanu is set to make her tournament debut. She has been drawn to face Wimbledon quarter-finalist Marie Bouzkova in the first round. The talented Czech will be a tough nut as she is enjoying good form and has reached the semis of the 2022 Prague Open. Raducanu has hired Dmitry Tursunov as her new coach and will want to start fresh.

Kenin Sofia Kenin makes a return following an injury

Sofia Kenin is set to make a return after missing plenty of action since March 2022. Her last tournament was the Indian Wells. Kenin was sidelined by an injury and will be up against Colombia's rising star Camila Osorio. Kenin has a 2-6 win-loss record this year and could be facing either Raducanu or Bouzkova if she wins her opener.

Duo Mertens and Stephens out to show some fight

Number five seed Elise Mertens and 2015 champion Sloane Stephens are also in Raducanu's half. Mertens has a 17-15 record in 2022 and was recently ousted from the first round in Prague. She opens her Citi Open campaign against Ludmilla Samsonova. On the other hand, Stephens is making her first appearance on court since 2022 Wimbledon when she lost in the first round itself.

Halep Key details about Halep

Romanian Halep, who had reached the Wimbledon semi-finals, is set to face a qualifier in the first round. As per WTA, Halep goes into Washington having made the semi-finals in her last three tournaments. In her last appearance on American hard courts, she advanced to the Indian Wells semi-finals in March. Halep has a 31-9 win-loss record in 2022.

Do you know? Azarenka to face Dayana Yastremska in the opening round

Victoria Azarenka is playing her maiden tournament since the 2022 French Open. The Belarusian will be up against Dayana Yastremska in her opening match. Notably, Wimbledon semi-finalist Tatjana Maria can await Azarenka as the tourney progresses.