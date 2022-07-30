Sports

Who is Anahat Singh? India's youngest athlete at CWG 2022

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 30, 2022, 01:49 pm 2 min read

Anahat Singh, a 14-year-old squash player from India is set to represent India at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG). The youngest athlete in the Indian contingent at the Games in Birmingham beat Jada Ross 11-5, 11-2, 11-0 in the Round of 64. Anahat fared well in the national selection trials after making headlines on the junior circuit. Here, we decode her journey.

Achievements A look at her achievements

As per ESPN, Anahat has won 46 titles on the national circuit. She owns two national circuit titles, two national championships, and eight international titles in less than six years. As far as her major international wins are concerned, she has claimed the British Junior Squash Open (2019) and US Junior Squash Open (2021). Anahat became the first Indian sportswoman to win these tournaments.

Coach Who is Anahat's coach?

Chris Walker is Anahat's performance coach. The latter is a two-time medalist at the Commonwealth Games and World Championships. "She is very smart, has good court sense and great racket work. At 14, you just want to help that talent grow. The short period of time I've been working with her has just been tremendous fun," Walker said on Anahat.

Information Anahat hails from Delhi

Anahat, who hails from Delhi, is currently studying in Grade 9. Her parents played hockey in college. Meanwhile, Anahat started her career with badminton. She was just six when she first watched her sister Amira play squash at the Siri Fort Sports Complex in Delhi. The former then switched to squash before taking up the sport professionally.