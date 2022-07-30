Sports

CWG: India men's table tennis team beats Singapore, reaches quarter-finals

Written by V Shashank Jul 30, 2022, 01:11 pm 2 min read

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran bested Singapore's Clarence Chew Zhe Yu (Source: Twitter/@sathiyantt)

The Indian men's table tennis team stamped a one-sided win against Singapore on the first day of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The trio of Harmeet Desai, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, and Achantha Sharath Kamal bested Singapore 3-0 to advance into quarters. Notably, they started the 2022 CWG by outfoxing Barbados 3-0 in the opening round. They will next face Northern Ireland later this evening. Here's more.

India vs Singapore India topple Singapore to reach the quarters!

Desai and Gnanasekaran overcame Shao Feng Ethan Poh and Clarence Chew Zhe Yu in a well-fought duel 11-5, 11-5, 9-11, 11-2. Kamal, who is a two-time gold medallist in men's singles at CWG, prevailed against Pang Yew En Keon in a thrilling three-setter (11-8, 11-9, 11-9). Gnanasekaran outwitted Zhe Yu 11-7, 11-5, 11-8 in the second men's singles tie to bag a 3-0 win.

First round India prove overpowering for Barbados

India thumped Barbados 3-0 in the first-round match. The duo of Desai and Gnanasekaran defeated Kevin Farley and Tyrese Knight 11-9, 11-9, 11-4 in the first doubles tie. In the second tie, Kamal trumped Roman Maxwell to win in straight games 11-5, 11-3, 11-3. Gnanasekaran wrapped up the proceedings as he made short work of Knight 11-4, 11-4, 11-5.

Performance How have India fared in table tennis at CWG?

India have the joint-second-most medals in table tennis at CWG (20). The tally comprises six gold, four silver, and 10 bronze medals. India share the record with England (seven gold, six silver, and seven bronze). Singapore are the most successful nation, having pocketed 50 medals since table tennis' induction to CWG in 2022. They have snared 22 gold, 14 silver, and 14 bronze.

2018 How did India's table tennis squad perform in 2018 CWG?

India were the show-stoppers in the 2018 CWG. They topped the charts, having claimed eight medals. India grabbed three gold, two silver, and three bronze. Manika Batra shone in women's singles. Meanwhile, India stamped wins in both men's and women's team events. India had managed just one medal (silver) in 2014, courtesy of Kamal and Amalraj Anthony Arputharaj in men's doubles.