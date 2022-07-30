Sports

2022 Commonwealth Games: Here's India's schedule for July 30

Written by V Shashank Jul 30, 2022, 11:42 am 2 min read

Lovlina Borgohain will kickstart her campaign in 2022 CWG (Source: Twitter/@LovlinaBorgohai)

Post an excellent start on Day 1, India have a chance in hand to grab medals on Day 2 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games. 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medallist, Mirabai Chanu, is one of the Indian weightlifters in contention for gold. Meanwhile, star Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain will be commencing her campaign in the women's 57kg category at the global event. Here's more.

Information Can Rawat bring home a gold medal in athletics?

35-year-old Nitender Rawat will have the hopes and wishes tied to him in the men's marathon final (11:30 AM). Meanwhile, the Indian contingent will also compete in lawn bowls (1 PM).

Weightlifting Sargar, Chanu eye gold in weightlifting

Sanket Sargar will compete for gold in the Men's 55kg category (1:30 PM). In women's 49kg, Chanu will have all eyes on herself as she eyes the yellow metal. 2018 CWG silver medallist Gururaja Poojary will aim to finish on a high. S Bindyarani Devi will be concluding India's weightlifting schedule (12:30 AM on Sunday).

Events India's schedule in badminton and table tennis

In badminton, India will face Sri Lanka in the qualifying round 2 (1:30 PM) and later Australia in the qualifying round 3 (11:30 PM) of the mixed team event. In table tennis, India are up against Guyana in women's team Round 3 (2:00 PM) and could enter the quarters if they qualify (8:30 PM). The men's team will face Northern Island in round 3.

Events Indian boxers to go about their business

The Indian contingent will play in the qualifying rounds in cycling (2:30 PM). 22-year-old Kushagra Rawat will compete in the men's 200m freestyle heat 3 (3 PM). India's journey in boxing at CWG commences at 4:30 PM. Lovlina will be aiming for a dominant start to the tournament. Among men, Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg) and Sanjeet (92kg) will have the eyeballs to themselves.

Events A busy day for India in squash, gymnastics, and hockey!

Ramit Tandon and Saurav Ghoshal (men's singles), Joshna Chinappa and Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla (women's singles) will be competing in the round of 32 in squash. In Gymnastics (artistic), the likes of Pranati Nayak, Protistha Samanta, and Ruthuja Natraj will partake in the women's team final and individual qualification (9 PM). As for hockey, India Women have been pitted against Wales (11:30 PM).