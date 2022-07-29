Sports

Poland Open: Caroline Garcia ousts world number one Iga Swiatek

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 29, 2022, 11:53 pm 2 min read

Swiatek lost to Garcia (Photo credit: Twitter/@iga_swiatek)

Caroline Garcia stunned top seed and world number one Iga Swiatek in their women;s singles quarter-final clash at the 2022 Poland Open. Garcia won the match 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 in three sets to reach the semis. Meanwhile, Kateryna Baindl stunned eighth seed Petra Martic 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the last four. There were wins for Jasmine Paolini and Ana Bogdan as well.

Do you know? Key stats from the match

Swiatek served four aces compared to just one by Garcia. Notably, Garcia also made six double faults to Swiatek's two. Polish star Swiatek suffered in terms of win percentage on the first serve, clocking a tally of 49%. Both players converted four break points each.

Garcia Garcia races to a 25-14 win-loss record in 2022

This was the second meeting between the pair as Garcia has leveled the scenes (1-1). Claiming her third straight win to reach the last four, Garcia has now raced to a 25-14 win-loss record in 2022. She is aiming to win her second title this season and ninth overall after having earlier won the Bad Homburg Open ahead of Wimbledon.

Swiatek Fifth defeat for Swiatek in 2022; first defeat on clay

The WTA 250 Poland Open was Swiatek's first appearance since losing in the third round at Wimbledon against Alize Cornet. Swiatek has a 48-5 win-loss record in 2022. As per WTA, the win over Swiatek marks Garcia's first win over a current World No. 1. She also ended Swiatek's perfect record on clay this season (18-match win streak).

Details Garcia set to face Jasmine Paolini

Garcia is set to face Jasmine Paolini of Italy on Saturday. The Frenchwoman has won both of their previous meetings, including two weeks ago on at the WTA 250 event in Lausanne. Paolini came back from behind to beat Viktorija Golubic 1-6, 6-2, 6-2. Meanwhile, Bogdan beat Laura Pigossi in straight sets (6-1, 6-1). She will face Kateryna Baindl in the last four.

Do you know? A new record for Garcia

As per Opta, Caroline Garcia is the first French female player to win a match on clay against a number one ranked player since Mary Pierce at the Roland Garros 2005, against Lindsay Davenport.