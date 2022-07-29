Sports

India beat WI in first T20I: Match report and stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 29, 2022, 11:41 pm 3 min read

Rohit Sharma smashed his 27th T20I fifty (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

India beat West Indies in the first T20I to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Being put to bat, India rode on superb knocks from skipper Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik to post a total of 190/6 in 20 overs. West Indies (122/8) lost wickets at regular intervals to surrender the tie. Here are the key details.

WI vs IND India too good for WI

India started at a brisk pace with Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav adding 44 runs. However, WI gained control, reducing the visitors to 102/4 and then 138/6. However, India hammered 52 runs in the last four overs to post 190/6. Karthik scored a 19-ball 41*. In response, WI lost four wickets within nine overs to be pegged back. The bowlers did the job nicely.

Rohit Rohit slams his 27th T20I fifty

Rohit slammed a 44-ball 64. He smashed seven fours and two sixes. Rohit is back at the top in terms of T20I runs. He has raced to 3.443 runs at 32.48, going past Martin Guptill (3,399). Rohit now has 27 career T20I fifties. Against West Indies, he has raced to 649 runs at 40.56. This was his fifth T20I fifty versus WI.

Batters Key numbers for the Indian batters

DK was intrumental for India as he aced the finish. The veteran batter hammered four fours and two sixes. He has raced to 566 T20I runs at 33.29. SKY scored a brisk 24 upfront and has raced to 561 runs at 37.40. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer, who scored a four-ball nought, registered his third T20I duck.

Spinners Indian spinners dazzle against WI

R Ashwin was solid with the ball for Team India. The premier off-spinner grabbed two wickets for just 22 runs from his over overs. Ashwin has now raced to 63 T20I scalps, equaling Imran Tahir. He has also surpassed Trent Boult (62). Ravindra Jadeja (1/26) has raced to 49 T20I wickets. Ravi Bishnoi impressed as well, picking two wickets.

MSD Rohit breaks this record of MSD

MS Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in 2020, remains the most successful Indian captain in T20I cricket. He led India to 41 wins in 72 T20Is (Tied: 1, NR: 2). Dhoni slammed 1,112 T20I runs while leading the Men in Blue, the second-most by an Indian captain, after Virat Kohli (1,570). And now, Rohit has surpassed Dhoni's mark with his 63-run effort.

Information Maiden fifty for Rohit in T20s this year

India registered their fifth consecutive T20I win against West Indies. Notably, Rohit Sharma's win% in T20Is as a captain now is 84.38%. The senior cricketer managed to slam his maiden fifty this year in T20 cricket in what was his 24th match.