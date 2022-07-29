Sports

New Zealand hammer Scotland after posting their highest T20I score

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 29, 2022, 10:17 pm 2 min read

NZ posted a record-breaking 254/5 (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand registered their highest T20I score in the second encounter against Scotland in Edinburg on Friday. The Kiwis scored 254/5 in 20 overs, surpassing their previous best score of 243/5 against West Indies in 2018. Mark Chapman (83) and Michael Bracewell (61*) led the carnage. Scotland failed to show any significant authority with the bat to surrender the series (0-2). Here's more.

Match How did the match pan out?

New Zealand were off to a flier and were 60/2 in the sixth over. Chapman and Daryl Mitchell (31) added a valuable fifty-plus stand for the third wicket to set the base. Another crucial stand was shared by Chapman and Bracewell before the latter and James Neesham finished the innings on a high. Scotland were rocked early on and faltered in the chase (152/9).

NZ NZ attain these numbers with their highest T20I score

This was the 14th time the Kiwis posted a score of 200-pusn in T20Is. This is the second successive match in which they scored a 200-plus score against Scotland (222/5 in the first T20I). NZ have also posted the eighth-best score in T20Is. Afghanistan's 278/3 against Ireland is the highest T20I score by a team.

Trio 500-plus runs for Neesham and Mitchell; valiant 83 for Chapman

Neesham added the fireworks with a 12-ball 28. He smashed one four and three sixes. The southpaw has surpassed the 500-run mark (527), striking at 165.20. Mitchell showed his class with a 31-run knock. He hit two sixes. The middle-order batter has raced to 513 runs at 23.31. Chapman struck a fluent 83-run knock (4s 5 6s7). This was his second T20I fifty.

Do you know? Maiden T20I fifty for Bracewell

Bracewell continued to make the most use of his form in New Zealand's tour of Europe. The all-rounder smashed an unbeaten 25-ball 61. He hit 8 fours and three sixes. Bracewell registered his maiden T20I fifty.

Information NZ spinners move up in the wickets chart

Ish Sodhi (1/29) has raced to 94 t20I wickets for NZ at 20.90. Mitchell Santner (1/19) has 71 T20I scalps at 23.18 and has equaled Adam Zampa's tally.