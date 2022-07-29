Sports

Commonwealth Games, Hockey (women's): India thrash Ghana 5-0

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 29, 2022

India Women (hockey) eye their first CWG medal since 2006

The Indian women's hockey team is off to a winning start at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham. The Women in Blue thrashed Ghana 5-0 in the Pool A match. India's win came nearly a year after they missed out on what could have been a historic bronze medal at the Tokyo Games. India Women would next take on Wales on July 30.

Match How did the match pan out?

Gurjit Kaur drew first blood for India three minutes into the match. In the second quarter, Neha Goyal gave India a two-goal cushion. Sangita Kumari registered a third goal for India in the third quarter. After a while, Gurjit slammed her second goal to extend India's lead (4-0). Salima Tete added a fifth goal later. Notably, India squandered 10 out of 11 penalty corners.

History India Women scripted history in 2021

In 2021, India missed out on securing their first-ever Olympics medal in women's hockey. India lost 3-4 to Great Britain in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Although Gurjit helped India make a comeback in the second quarter, they lost the lead eventually. It was India's best run in women's hockey at an Olympics since the 1980 edition.

Information India's campaign at Tokyo Games

The 1980 Moscow Olympics saw the inaugural women's hockey tournament. This was India women's only campaign in hockey till they qualified for the Rio 2016 Olympics (finished sixth). The Indian women's side finished fourth at the Tokyo Games last year.

CWG What about India's run at CWG?

The Indian women's hockey side has not won a medal at the Commonwealth Games in the last 16 years. Their last medal at CWG came in 2006 (silver in Melbourne). They lost 0-1 to Australia in the final. India won their only other medal at the Games came in 2002 (gold in Manchester). They overcame England in the final.