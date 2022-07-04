Sports

2022 Wimbledon: Simona Halep beats Paula Badosa, reaches quarter-finals

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 04, 2022, 11:01 pm 2 min read

Halep claimed a 6-1, 6-2 win over Badosa (Source: Twitter/@Wimbledon)

Romania's Simona Halep reached the quarter-finals of 2022 Wimbledon after beating Paula Badosa on Monday. The 16th seed claimed a 6-1, 6-2 victory to qualify for the last eight of a Grand Slam for the 16th time. Halep is attempting to clinch her second consecutive Wimbledon title, having won in 2019. Earlier, Badosa had stunned 25th seed and two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova.

Stats A look at the stats of the match

Halep won a total of 60 points and 17 winners in the match. While Halep served three aces, Badosa smashed one. Anisimova won 89% points (17/19) on the first serve and 68% points (13/19) on the second. Moreover, she won 45% (5/11) of the break points. Besides, Halep recoded two double faults and Badosa registered 21 unforced errors.

Run A look at Halep's run at 2022 Wimbledon

Halep is yet to drop a set at the ongoing Wimbledon. She started with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Karolína Muchova. The Romanian claimed a 7-5, 6-4 win against Kirsten Flipkens. Halep reached the last 16 after beating Magdalena Frech (6-4, 6-1). The former has advanced to the quarter-finals, beating Badosa. Halep will now face Amanda Anisimova in the quarter-finals.

Form Halep won her 30th match of the season

Halep claimed her 30th win of the ongoing season, improving her win-loss record to 30-8. Before the ongoing Wimbledon, the Romanian reached the semi-finals at the Bad Homburg Open and Classic Birmingham. Halep lost the semi-final to Iga Swiatek at the BNP Paribas Open. Her only title of the season came at the Melbourne Summer Set 1.

Information Halep is 111-42 at Grand Slams

Halep now has a win-loss record of 111-42 at Grand Slams. After beating Badosa, she claimed her 28th win at Wimbledon. Halep clinched her only Wimbledon title in 2019 after beating Serena Williams in the summit clash.

Badosa Badosa's run in 2022 Wimbledon

Spain's Paula Badosa stormed into the last 16 at 2022 Wimbledon after thrashing two-time champion Petra Kvitova on Saturday. The former defeated Kvitova 7-5, 7-6(4) in over two hours to claim the biggest win of her grass-court career. Ahead of 2022 Wimbledon, Badosa lost her only grass-court match of the season to 169th-ranked Jodie Burrage at Eastbourne.