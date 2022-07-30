Sports

Commonwealth Games: Mirabai Chanu wins gold medal for India

Commonwealth Games: Mirabai Chanu wins gold medal for India

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 30, 2022, 10:41 pm 2 min read

A third successive CWG medal for Chanu

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has won the gold medal for India in the women's 49kg category. This is India's third medal in the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG). All three medals have come in weightlifting. Earlier, Gururaja Poojary won the bronze medal in the men's 61kg final. Prior to that, Sanket Sargar opened India's account in Birmingham by bagging silver (55kg weightlifting). Here's more.

Twitter Post Chanu shines once again

MIRABAI WINS GOLD 🥇@mirabai_chanu wins 1️⃣st Gold 3️⃣rd Medal for 🇮🇳 at @birminghamcg22 🤩🤩 her 3rd consecutive medal at CWG: 2 🥇1 🥈



The Confident Mira lifted a total of 201 Kg (GR) in the Women's 49kg Finals🏋‍♂️ at #B2022



Snatch- 88kg (GR)

Clean Jerk- 113kg (GR)

1/1 pic.twitter.com/kI56gxxIqg — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 30, 2022

Event How did things pan out for Mirabai Chanu?

Mirabai Chanu managed successful lifts of 84kg of 88kg respectively in the women's 49kg weight category. As per ANI, she created a new CWG record in the women's 49Kg weight category with her second lift. She went for the 90kg mark in the third attempt but failed. In the clean and jerk event, she lifted 109kg and 113kg to win the gold.

Information Third successive CWG medal for Chanu

This is the third successive CWG medal for Chanu at the Commonwealth Games. She won the silver medal in 2014 before clinching the gold in 2018. Both medals were won in the 48kg category.

Olympics Chanu won a silver medal in Tokyo

Chanu had earlier won the silver medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Chanu helped India seal a medal in the 49kg category. Chanu went for 110kg in her first attempt to be assured of an Olympic medal in clean and jerk. She also cleared 115kg in her second attempt. After missing on 117kg in the third, Chanu settled for silver.

Information Chanu has won several medals at top events

Chanu has won four medals at the Commonwealth Championships, including three top-place finishes. She won the bronze medal at the 2020 Asian Championships. She also won the gold at the 2017 World Championships.

Do you know? India's 128th CWG medal in weightlifting

Chanu has secured India's 128th medal in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games. India is only behind Australia in terms of CWG weightlifting medals.