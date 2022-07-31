Sports

Commonwealth Games: Indian women's team crashes out in table tennis

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 31, 2022, 01:29 am 2 min read

Defending champions India are out in the quarters in the women's table tennis at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Ying Ho came from behind, twice, in the deciding match of the tie to beat Reeth Tennison 10-12, 11-8, 6-11, 11-9, 11-9. India lost 2-3 against Malaysia in the women's team event after winning all their rounds in the Group 2 tie. Here's more.

India enjoyed a winning start to its campaign after crushing South Africa and Fiji by an identical 3-0 margin. The women's team also beat Guyana by a 3-0 margin to remain unscathed. However, in the quarters, Malaysia had the last laugh.

Sreeja Akula beat Li Sian Alice Chang 11-6, 11-6, 11-9 in the third match to give India the much needed 2-1 lead. However, India surrendered the momentum as Manika Batra, who had earlier won a tight match against Ying Ho went down 11-6, 11-3, 11-9 against Karen Lyne in her second singles match. Malaysia made it 2-2.

India suffered an early setback as the duo of Reeth Tennison and Sreeja Akula lost the doubles rubber 11-7, 11-6, 5-11, 11-6 to Malaysia's Karen Lyne and Li Sian Alice Chang. Manika Batra came to the rescue after beating Ying Ho 11-8, 11-5, 8-11, 9-11, 11-3 in the women's singles encounter to make it 1-1.

In the decider, Reeth Tennison lost against Ying Ho. The 26-year-old failed to take India into the semi-finals as she succumbed to 10-12, 11-8, 6-11, 11-9, 11-9 defeat against her Malaysian counterpart.