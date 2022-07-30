Sports

2022 FA Community Shield, Liverpool overcome Man City: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 30, 2022, 11:31 pm 3 min read

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored for Liverpool (Photo credit: Twitter/@LFC)

Liverpool beat Manchester City in the FA Community Shield to earn a silverware ahead of the resumption of the 2022-23 season. Trent Alexander-Arnold's deflected shot in the first half gave Liverpool the lead before Julian Alvarez equalized. Mohamed Salah scored a penalty next as Darwin Nunez's header struck Ruben Dias' right arm and VAR awarded Liverpool the penalty. Nunez then added a third.

LIVMCI Alvarez cancels out Alexander-Arnold's goal

Liverpool started as the stronger side with Mohamed Salah causing all sorts of problems for City from the right. The pressure from Liverpool resulted in a goal when Alexander-Arnold's well-taken shot deflected off Nathan Ake. City upped the tempo as the first half was about to finish. City equalized through Julian Alvarez, who poked home from close range after Adrian denied Phil Foden.

Win Salah wins the game for Liverpool

Salah put in a brilliant cross for Nunez who rose at the back post and head towards goal. The ball struck the outstretched arm of Ruben Dias and VAR came into play to award a penalty. Salah converted the same with an accurate kick. Thereafter, Nunez scored the third goal. He scored a header from Andrew Robertson's cross.

Alexander-Arnold Alexander-Arnold maintains this tally for the Reds

As per Opta, Trent Alexander-Arnold's 13 goals for Liverpool in all competitions have been scored from outside the box (77%). Since his club debut in October 2016, only Mohamed Salah (11) has scored more goals for Jurgen Klopp's men from outside the box. Notably, his goal was the first shot on target in the match between the two sides.

Salah Salah registers these feats

In 255 games for the Reds, Salah has now netted 157 goals. Salah netted his maiden goal in the Community Shield. As per Opta,Salah has been directly involved in 13 goals for Liverpool against Manchester City (8 goals, 5 assists). This is his best numbers a single side for the Reds. He has scored the most goals against City since 2017-18 (more than anyone).

Records Other notable records scripted in this match

As per Opta, Pep Guardiola has lost 10 matches against Jurgen Klopp. This is his most against any opposing manager during his career. The holders of the FA Cup have lifted the Community Shield in eight of the last nine seasons, with the only exception in this time being 2018-19 (Manchester City vs Chelsea).

Do you know? 16th Shield for the Reds; Nunez joins an elite list

As per Opta, Darwin Nunez is the fourth player to score on his debut for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp, after Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk. Liverpool have won 16 FA Community Shield honors and a first one after 2006.