Premier League, Harry Kane completes 100 away goals: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 01, 2022, 07:33 pm 2 min read

Harry is the only player with 100 away goals in Premier League (Source: Twitter/@premierleague)

Tottenham Hotspur suffered a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal in the North London Derby at the 2022/23 Premier League. Striker Harry Kane turned out to be the only goal-scorer for Spurs in the match. He converted a penalty in the 31st minute. With this, Kane became the first-ever player to score 100 away goals in the Premier League. He has the second-most goals this season.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kane has been a supreme forward in the Premier League.

He has made it a habit of scoring goals aplenty every season, besides winning the top awards.

Kane has already climbed up the chart in the goal scorers list and could go on to become the best if he stays in the Premier League.

Reaching 100 away PL goals is a special achievement.

Feats Kane achieves these feats

As stated, Kane has become the first player in the Premier League history to reach 100 away goals. Former striker Wayne Rooney follows Kane on this list with 94 away goals. Kane is now the highest goal-scorer in London derbies. He surpassed Arsenal legend Thierry Henry's record (44). Spurs forward Teddy Sheringham occupies the third spot on the list with 32 goals.

Stats Kane's overall show in the PL

Having played 290 games in the Premier League, Kane has netted 190 goals. Kane has also registered 44 assists in the league to date. His tally includes 29 penalties and one free kick. Out of his 1,076 shots, 475 have been on target. He has hit the woodwork 35 times. Interestingly, Kane is yet to receive a red card in the Premier League.

Information Kane had reached these landmarks

Earlier this year, Kane surpassed Sergio Aguero (184) and Andrew Cole (187) in terms of Premier League goals. He became the second-highest scorer for a team in the competition's history. Kane also got to 250 goals for Spurs in all competitions.

Mark Kane eyes the 200-goal mark

Kane is 10 short of reaching the 200-goal mark in the Premier League. He could well go on to attain this milestone in the ongoing season. To date, only Alan Shearer (260) and Rooney (207) have breached the 200-goal mark. Kane can also become the first player to score 200 goals for a single club in the Premier League.