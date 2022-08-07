Sports

Premier League 2022-23, City outclass West Ham 2-0: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Aug 07, 2022, 11:07 pm 2 min read

Haaland shone his PL debut (Source: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Premier League champions Manchester City outclassed West Ham in their opening game of the 2022-23 season. Pep Guardiola's men dominated the proceedings for the major course of the game and will be content with the outcome. An Erling Haaland penalty put City 1-0 lead before half-time. He ended up with second to ensure three points for his side. Here's more.

Match How did the match pan out?

The Hammers were off to a decent start, with Michail Antonio coming close to scoring a header. They lost Lukasz Fabianski sometime later, following his collision with Haaland. The substitute goal-keeper, Alphonse Areola, tripped Haaland to concede a penalty. West Ham came close to pulling one back in the second half but failed. Haaland kept his calm to slot another goal for City.

Haaland Haaland dazzles on his PL debut

Haaland set the stadium ablaze in his maiden Premier League appearance. As per Opta, he became only the second debutant in the history of the Premier League to both win a penalty and convert it. Chelsea's Alexandro Pato attained the feat against Villa in April 2016. Haaland also became the second City player to register a brace on their PL debut besides Sergio Aguero.

Information An unwanted record for West Ham!

West Ham looked a bit sluggish in the first half, attempting only 106 passes. As per Opta, it's their second lowest total for pass attempts in the first half of the PL home game since the 2003-04 season against the Citizens (92).

Information Haaland keeps the streak intact!

As per Squawka, Haaland has scored on his debut game in each of the six club competitions - Norwegian Football Cup, Champions League, Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, DFL-Supercup, and Premier League.