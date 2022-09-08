Sports

Champions League 2022-23: Bayern Munich beat Inter 2-0: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 08, 2022, 02:44 am 2 min read

Bayern beat Inter 2-0 (Photo credit: Twitter/@ChampionsLeague)

Bayern Munich downed Inter Milan 2-0 at the San Siro on matchday one of the Champions League 2022-23 season. Leroy Sane gave Bayern a lead in the first half before an own goal by Danilo D'Ambrosio settled matters. Group C, which is also the Group of Death, saw Barcelona thrash Viktoria Plzen 5-1. Robert Lewandowski smashed a hat-trick. Here are the key stats.

Bayern Bayern beat Inter 2-0

Bayern were the better side in the first half and tested Inter's keeper on a few occasions. It was Sane who gave the Bavarians a lead, finishing coolly from a Joshua Kimmich long ball. In the second half, Sane's low shot saw D'Ambrosio try to clear off the line but the Inter skipper found his own net.

Sane Sane scripts these records

Leroy Sane has scored his 10th UCL goal for Bayern. As per Opta, only Roy Makaay (10 apps) and Robert Lewandowski (16 apps) have reached 10 Champions League goals in fewer appearances for Bayern than Sane (19 apps). Sane has also become the 4th-highest scorer by a German player in the Champions League.

Opta stats Bayern script these records

Bayern have now won all of their four away games versus Inter. Meanwhile,. Inter have lost two successive home games in the UCL for the first time since February and September 2011 (3 in a row). Since 2003-04, Bayern have won all of their 19 opening games in the UCL group stage. Bayern have scored 47 goals during this run.

Barcelona Barca thrash Plzen 5-1

Franck Kessie put Barca ahead against Plzen in the 13th minute before Lewandowski smashed a hat-trick. Ferran Torres completed the rout in the 71st minute. Jan Sykora had pulled one back for the visitors in the 44th minute. As per Opta, Barca have won their opening match in 19 of their 27 UCL campaigns.