Sports

Champions League 2022-23, Napoli humble Liverpool 4-1: Key stats

Champions League 2022-23, Napoli humble Liverpool 4-1: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 08, 2022, 02:25 am 2 min read

Napoli thrashed Liverpool in their UCL opener (Photo credit: Twitter/@ChampionsLeague)

Napoli stunned Liverpool 4-1 on matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 season. The hosts went 3-0 ahead at half-time and then added another before the Reds pulled one back in through Luis Diaz. Piotr Zielinski scored a brace for the hosts as Liverpool were left shell shocked. Earlier in Group A, Ajax overcame Scottish side Rangers 4-0. Here's more.

NAPLIV Napoli all over the Reds

Napoli were all over Liverpool in the first half. Besides their three goals, they missed a penalty, had a shot crash the post, and saw one shot saved off the line. After Zielinski's early penalty, Victor Osimhen had one saved. Zambo Anguissa scored the second before Giovanni Simeone made it three. Zielinski then scored after receiving a through ball before Diaz pulled one back.

Do you know? Napoli beat Liverpool once again

Napoli have now beaten Liverpool for the third successive time in the Champions League at home across the last five seasons in the group stage. Napoli had beaten Liverpool 1-0 in 2018-19 and 2-0 in 2019-20.

Records Unwanted records for the Reds

As per Opta, Liverpool have conceded the first goal across five games in all competitions this season. It's the joint-most of any Premier League side along with Southampton. After a run of 150 matches without giving away a penalty in all competitions for the Reds, Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk has given away two penalties in his last seven appearances.

As per Opta, Giovanni Simeone has scored on his Champions League debut aged 25 years and 361 days. Notably, his father Diego Simeone also scored on his debut in the competition (two goals vs FCSB in 1996).

Information Napoli script this unique record versus Klopp's Liverpool

As per Squawka, only four teams have scored 3+ first-half goals against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in the Premier League or Champions League. Also, only two teams have scored 4+ Champions League goals against Klopp's men.