Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Manchester United stun Liverpool 2-1: Key stats

Premier League 2022-23, Manchester United stun Liverpool 2-1: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 23, 2022, 02:39 am 1 min read

Jadon Sancho scored the opener for Man United (Photo credit:Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Manchester United beat Liverpool 2-1 in an enthralling encounter at Old Trafford in gameweek 3 of the Premier League 2022-23 season. Jadon Sancho opened the scoring in the 16th minute before Marcus Rashford added the second in the second half. Liverpool upped the tempo and got a goal from Mohamed Salah in the 81st minute, United have moved up to 14th. Here's more.

MUNLIV Maiden win for United after two defeats

United lost their first two games in the Premier League 2022-23 season, losing 1-2 against Brighton and 0-4 against Brentford. However, they have now clinched their first win and have now moved to 14th in the ongoing season. Liverpool are placed 16th, having failed to win any of their first three games. Liverpool drew versus Fulham and Crystal Palace prior to this match.