Premier League 2022-23: All you need to know

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 05, 2022, 01:18 pm 3 min read

The Premier League 2022-23 season is set to start on Saturday (Photo credit: Twitter/@ManUtd)

The Premier League 2022-23 season gets underway later tonight with Arsenal facing Crystal Palace. Reigning champions Manchester City open their campaign against West Ham on Saturday. Erik ten Hag's Manchester United host Brighton a day later. Fans will expect top-notch quality on offer in the new season as teams would hope to start well. Here we present all the details you need to know.

Details Teams can make up to five subs per game

This season, teams can make up to five substitutions in a match. Notably, the substitutions can be made on three occasions during a match, with an additional opportunity at half-time. Also, up to nine substitutes can be named on the teamsheet. Also, fans won't be seeing the likes of Mike Dean, Jonathan Moss, and Martin Atkinson refereeing matches as they have retired.

Ball Key details about the Nike Flight Ball

The new season will see Nike Flight Ball be used from gameweek 1 onwards. As per Premier League, it is inspired by the maiden PL season 30 years ago. The ball has the same colors and bold graphic blocking. It is also blended with AerowSculpt technology which improves consistency and gives a truer flight.

Prediction Who are the title and top-four contenders?

The fight for the title is expected to be betweeh City and Liverpool. The Reds finished a point below City last season. Both teams have a lot of character and depth. As far as the race for Champions League berths are concerned, Tottenham look like an ideal bet to finish third under Antonio Conte. One between Chelsea and Arsenal could end up pushing Spurs.

Spenders Which teams have spent the most in the transfer window?

The 2022 summer transfer window opened on June 10 and will close on September 1. As per The Guardian, Arsenal have spent £112.7m. Chelsea have shelled out £174m (including add-ons in the Marc Cucurella deal. Among newcomers, Nottingham Forest have gone big, spending £77.9m. Meanwhile, Darwin Nunez to Liverpool has been the costliest buy with the fee rising to a potential £85m with add-ons.

Duo Nunez vs Haaland to grab spotlight

City and Liverpool bolstered their respective forward line with Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez respectively. City roped in Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth £51m. The 22-year-old left Dortmund having scored 86 goals in 89 games. Meanwhile, Liverpool's club-record signing Nunez scored against City in the Community Shield and is a hot topic. He smashed 34 goals for Benfica last season.

Do you know? No matches between November 13 and December 26

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will be held in Qatar during November-December and for the first time in English football, there will be six weeks without a Premier League game during the winter. There will be no PL football between November 13 and December 26.

Fixtures Opening gameweek fixtures

Saturday, August 6 Crystal Palace vs Arsenal (12:30 AM), Fulham vs Liverpool (5:00 PM), Bournemouth vs Villa (7:30 PM), Leeds vs Wolves (7:30 PM) Leicester City vs Brentford (7:30 PM) Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest (7:30 PM) Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton (7:30 PM) Everton v Chelsea (10:00 PM). Sunday, August 7 Manchester United vs Brighton (6:30 PM), West Ham vs Man City (9:00 PM).