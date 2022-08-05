Sports

2022 Commonwealth Games: Who is India's para-powerlifter Sudhir?

Written by V Shashank Edited by Rajdeep Saha Aug 05, 2022, 12:29 pm 3 min read

Sudhir has won India's maiden medal in para powerlifting in CWG (Source: Twitter/@sachin_rt)

India bagged a sixth gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games as para-powerlifter Sudhir topped the billing in the men's heavyweight category final. Sudhir also set a new Games record, scoring 134.5 points. He lifted 208kg in his first attempt before being successful by picking 212kg in his second effort. He is India's maiden medalist in para powerlifting at CWG. We decode his profile.

Podium Sudhir claims top spot among paralifters

After being successful in his first two attempts, Sudhir tried to lift 217kg but failed in the same. It didn't matter as his average points were enough. Sudhir won India's maiden medal in para sports in the CWG underway. Meanwhile, Nigeria's Ikechukwu Christian Obichukwu won silver with 133.6 points. Scotland's Micky Yule bagged the bronze medal, having garnered 130.9 points.

Medals Sudhir adds to India's medal tally at 2022 CWG

As stated, Sudhir has bagged India's sixth gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. He has joined the likes of Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (weightlifting), Jeremy Lalrinnunga (weightlifting), Achinta Sheuli (weightlifting), women's four lawn bowls team, and men's table tennis team. Notably, he is India's only medallist in para powerlifting in the history of CWG. Nigeria and England boast four and three medals, respectively.

Information A look at India's performance in 2022 CWG

Sudhir is the 20th addition to India's medal tally at the Games. He was the solo gold medallist for India on August 4 (Thursday), with long jumper Murali Sreeshankar claiming silver. So far, India has managed six gold, seven silver, and seven bronze.

Information Sudhir had the momentum heading into 2022 CWG

Sudhir pocketed bronze at the World Para Powerlifting Asia-Oceania Open Championship held in South Korea in June. He recorded a best lifting of 214 kg in the men's up to 88kg category at the event.

Peformance Sudhir shone at the 2018 Asian Para Games

Sudhir, who has impairment due to the effects of polio, began powerlifting in the year 2013 in Sonipat. He clinched a gold medal in his first nationals in 2016. He made his international debut at the 2018 Asian Para Games and bagged bronze. Sudhir has also qualified for the next edition of the event which is set to take place in Hangzhou next year.

Background Sudhir hails from a farmer's family in Sonipat

According to the Hindustan Times, Sudhir hails from a farmer's family in Sonipat, Haryana. At age four, he contracted polio owing to high fever. Sudhir bagged the honor of the "Strong Man of India" at the 17th Senior and 12th Junior National Para Powerlifting Championships in 2018. He currently works as the senior coach (weightlifting) for the Government of Haryana.