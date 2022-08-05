Sports

2022 Commonwealth Games: Here's India's schedule for August 5

Written by V Shashank Aug 05, 2022, 11:23 am 3 min read

India will aim to up the ante on Friday (Photo credit: Twitter/@Media_SAI)

The 2022 Commonwealth Games is reaching the business end. So far, India has secured 20 medals across sports, including six gold, seven silver, and seven bronze. Plenty of glories still await the Indian contingent. Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will partake in the women's singles round of 16. Lastly, the Indian women's hockey team will face heavyweights Australia in the semi-finals. Here's more.

Information Indians to commence Day 8 proceedings with lawn bowls

In lawn bowls, Indians will feature in the women's pair quarter-finals versus England (1 PM). As for table tennis, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran-Manika Batra and Achantha Sharath Kamal-Akula Sreeja will be live in action (2 PM). Later, Akula and Reeth Tennison will partake in R16 women's singles.

Wrestling Wrestling: Bajrang and Sakshi can set the tone

Wrestling starts at 3 PM, with plenty of eminent athletes looking to show their impetus in the medal rounds beginning at 9:30 PM. Bajrang Punia (men's 65kg), Deepak Punia (men's 86kg), Mohit Grewal (men's 125kg), Anshu Malik (women's 57kg), Sakshi Malik (women's 62kg), and Divya Kakran (women's 68kg) will take part in today's affairs.

Badminton Badminton: Indian shuttlers to battle it out in R16

In badminton, Sindhu and Akarshi Kashyap will be looking to advance through the R16 in women's singles. 2018 CWG silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth will be up for action in the men's singles round of 16. Jolly Tressa-Gayatri Gopichand (women's doubles) and Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (men's doubles) will aim to progress further.

Athletics Hima Das will have the eyeballs onto her in athletics

Jyothi Yarraji features in the women's 100m hurdles round 1 heat 2 (3 PM). Ancy Edapilly will engage in the women's long jump qualifying round (4:10 PM). Men's 4x400m relay round 1 heat 2 begins at 4:10 PM. A.Aboobacker, Pravin Chithravel, and Eldhouse Paul will partake in the men's triple jump qualifying A&B. Hima Das will be in action in the women's 200m semi-final.

Squash Squash: Pallikal, Ghosal to battle it out in mixed doubles

Velavan Senthilkumar and Abhay Singh will feature in the men's doubles round of 16 (5:15 PM). They outfoxed the British Virgin Islands paid of Joe Chapman and Luca Reich in R32. Senthilkumar-Singh will take on Scotland's Kempsell Douglas and Alan Clyne. The mixed doubles quarter-finals (Saturday, 12 AM) will pit Dipika Pallikal and Sourav Ghosal against Australia's Grinham Rachael and Alexander Zac.

Hockey Hockey: Indian women's team to cross swords with Australia

The Women in Blue will be up against the three-time CWG gold winner, Australia, in the second semi-final of the 2022 CWG (August 6, 12:45 AM). Interestingly, it would be the re-match of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, wherein India stunned Australia 1-0 to enter the semi-finals. Earlier, India bested Canada 3-2 on Wednesday to finish second in the Pool A table.