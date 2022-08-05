Sports

CWG: Para athlete Sudhir wins gold in men's heavyweight powerlifting

CWG: Para athlete Sudhir wins gold in men's heavyweight powerlifting

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 05, 2022, 09:01 am 1 min read

Sudhir has scripted a new Games record

India bagged a sixth gold medal at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games as para-powerlifter Sudhir topped the billing in the men's heavyweight category final. Sudhir also set a new Games record, scoring 134.5 points. He also led throughout the event. He lifted 208kg in his first attempt before being successful by picking 212kg in his second effort to gather 134.5 points.

Do you know? Sudhir wins big

After being successful in his first two attempts, Sudhir tried to lift 217kg but failed in the same. It didn't matter as his average points were enough. Notably, Ikechukwu Christian of Nigeria won silver, while Scotland's Micky Yule bagged the bronze medal.

Twitter Post Historic gold medal for India

HISTORIC GOLD FOR INDIA 🔥🔥🔥



Asian Para-Games Bronze medalist, #Sudhir wins 🇮🇳's 1st ever GOLD🥇 medal in Para-Powerlifting at #CommonwealthGames with a Games Record to his name 💪💪



Sudhir wins his maiden 🥇 in Men's Heavyweight with 134.5 points (GR) at CWG#Cheer4India

1/1 pic.twitter.com/cBasuHichz — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 4, 2022

Do you know? Sudhir won bronze at the Asian Para Games 2018

Sudhir began his career in the year 2013 and clinched a gold medal in his first nationals in 2016. He made his international debut in 2018 at the Asian Para Games 2018 and bagged the bronze medal.