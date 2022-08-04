Sports

Commonwealth Games: Indian men's hockey team beats Wales, reaches semi-final

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 04, 2022, 09:09 pm 2 min read

India beat Wales 4-1 to reach the semi-final

India reached the men's hockey semi-final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) after beating Wales 4-1 in a crucial Pool B encounter on Wednesday. Harmanpreet Singh registered a brilliant hat-trick, guiding India to a superb win. India are yet to be beaten in the ongoing CWG. They beat Ghana 11-0 and Canada 8-0, while their encounter against England ended in a draw.

Match How did the match pan out?

India and Wales played out a goalless first quarter. Harmanpreet scored the first goal of the match (second quarter), converting a penalty corner. In a matter of minutes, Harmanpreet added a second goal for India in a similar fashion. He completed his hat-trick in the third quarter. Gurjant Singh then gave India a 4-0 lead. Wales earned a consolation goal toward the end.

History India eye their third CWG medal (men's hockey)

Hockey was first played at CWG in 1998 and became a core sport post that. India finished fourth in 1998, losing against England in the bronze medal encounter. India did not participate in 2002 and went home finishing sixth in 2006. The Men in Blue won silver in the 2010 and 2014 editions. In the 2018 edition of the CWG, India finished fourth.

Information Will we see a new champion this time?

Australia are the most successful side (men's hockey) at the Commonwealth Games, having clinched six titles (1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018). No other men's hockey side has won the gold medal at the Games.

Run India have been on a roll

The Indian men's hockey team bagged a historic bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics last year. India stunned Germany 5-4 in their bronze medal match after losing to Belgium in the semis. Post that, India took home the bronze medal in the 2022 Asia Cup. India beat Japan 1-0 in the third place game. South Korea won the gold.