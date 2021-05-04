Badminton great Prakash Padukone recovering from COVID-19 infection

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 04, 2021, 04:08 pm

Former Indian badminton ace Prakash Padukone is recovering from COVID-19 after being admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru.

As per reports, the 65-year-old, who is the first Indian to win the prestigious All England Championships title in 1980, is likely to be discharged later this week.

His wife Ujjala and daughter Anisha have also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Here are the details.

Prakash's family had developed symptoms before getting tested

Prakash's family had developed symptoms and got themselves tested.

"Around 10 days back, Prakash, his wife (Ujjala) and second daughter (Anisha) developed symptoms and got themselves tested and the results came out to be positive," Vimal Kumar, a close friend of the legendary badminton ace and director at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA), told PTI.

Prakash had got admitted to a hospital last Saturday

Kumar added that Prakash's fever didn't come down after isolation.

"They got themselves isolated but after a week Prakash's fever didn't come down, so last Saturday, he was admitted to a hospital here in Bengaluru," he added.

"He is okay now. All his parameters are fine, his wife and daughter are at home and he too will be hopefully discharged in 2-3 days."

India's active COVID-19 cases have crossed 34 lakh

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases reached 2.02 crore on Tuesday, out of which, 34 lakh cases or 17% are currently active.

There are 12 states with over one lakh active cases: Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.

Seven states have active cases between 50,000-1,00,000 and 17 states have under 50,000 active cases.

Padukone's career achievements

Padukone was also the first Indian to win a medal at the World Championships after clinching a bronze in the 1983 edition. He won the gold medal at the English Masters, Denmark Open, Swedish Open, Dutch Open, and the Indian Open.