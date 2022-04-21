Sports

Premier League, Arsenal overcome Chelsea 4-2: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 21, 2022

Arsenal prevailed 4-2 versus Chelsea (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Arsenal boosted their hopes of a top-four finish in the ongoing Premier League 2021-22 season after sealing a 4-2 win over rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Arsenal went ahead twice, seeing Chelsea equalize on both occasions. Eddie Nketiah put Arsenal ahead in the 57th minute before Bukayo Saka scored a 92nd-minute penalty. Meanwhile, Manchester City are back to the top after defeating Brighton.

CHEARS How did the match pan out?

Nketiah handed Arsenal the lead after he took advantage of Andreas Christensen's weak back pass with a composed finish. Timo Werner equalized with a deflected shot four minutes later. Emile Smith Rowe produced a sleek finish past Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy. Chelsea leveled again through Cesar Azpilicueta. Nketiah got Arsenal's third at the hour mark before Saka converted after being hauled down by Azpilicueta.

Context Why does this story matter?

This was a superb response from Arsenal, who lost their last three PL matches and four in five.

In what was a chaotic contest, the Gunners showed they can be a superior force.

They pressed Chelsea and forced them to make mistakes.

The Blues fell short with Romelu Lukaku failing to justify his selection.

The defenders looked nervy as well.

Feats Feats attained by Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka

Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka have both scored 10+ goals in the Premier League this season. As per Opta, this is just the third time two players aged 21 or under have done so for the same team in a campaign (Bridges & Kewell for Leeds in 99-00, Rooney & Ronaldo for Man United in 06-07).

Stats Unwanted records for Chelsea

As per William Hill, Thomas Tuchel has now lost as many Premier League home games in charge of Chelsea as Jose Mourinho did during his two spells at the club. Mourinho faced five defeats in 106 games, with Tuchel clocking the same number in 25 games. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is yet to lose at Stamford Bridge in the PL (W2 D1).

Do you know? Arsenal script this special record

As per Opta, in Nketiah, Smith Rowe, and Saka, Arsenal saw three English players score in the same PL match versus Chelsea for the first time since September 1996. Ian Wright, Martin Keown, and Paul Merson did so in a 3-3 draw at Highbury.

Information Man City hammer Brighton 3-0; win for the Magpies

Second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, and Bernardo Silva helped Manchester City down Brighton 3-0. With this win, Man City have reached the top position in the league. Everton held Leicester City 1-1. Newcastle United continued this run, beating Crystal Palace 1-0.