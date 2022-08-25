Sports

Newcastle United set to sign Alexander Isak: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 25, 2022, 06:03 pm 3 min read

Alexander Isak is set to be the record signing for Newcastle (Photo credit: Twitter/@FabrizioRomano)

Newcastle United are set to complete the signing of forward Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad for a club-record fee. As per The Guardian, the Magpies are set to spend £59m for the Swedish international. The report adds that the deal could rise to £63m which eclipses the record sum the club paid for Joelinton (£40m) in 2019. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Newcastle have stepped up in their pursuit of a striker given the hamstring injury faced by Callum Wilson.

The 22-year-old was a long-term target for manager Eddie Howe and he will become Newcastle's fourth summer signing after Nick Pope, Sven Botman, and Matt Targett.

Isak has a lot of promise up his sleeves and the Magpies will hope that he delivers the goods.

Sociedad Isak's performance at Real Sociedad

The 22-year-old has netted 44 goals for Sociedad, having made a total of 132 appearances. He also has 8 assists. In 105 La Liga matches, he has scored 33 times. His best returns came in the 2020-21 season when he scored 17 league goals in 34 matches. Last season, Isak scored six La Liga goals in 32 matches and 10 overall in all competitions.

Opta stats Isak's crunch numbers in 2021-22 La Liga season

In La Liga 2021-22, five of Isak's goals came from inside the box and from the outside. He notched 35 shots on target and had a conversion rate of 11.11%. He created 20 chances in total. He attempted 417 passes and went on to complete 310. He had a pass accuracy of 74.34%. Isak also clocked seven tackles and made 56 ball recoveries.

Do you know? Isak spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Willem II

In 2018-19, Isak was on loan at Willem II before joining Socidead a year later. In 18 matches for Willem II, Isak returned with 14 goals. He scored 13 league goals in the Dutch top-flight league and made six assists.

Information Isak's stats in the early part of his career

Isak started his career with Swedish club AIK, scoring 13 goals in 29 matches. He signed for Borussia Dortmund next, making 12 appearances for their B team (5 goals). Overall, he also made 13 appearances for Dortmund's senior side, scoring once and making one assist.

Sweden Isak has earned 37 caps for Sweden

Isak is now a regular for Sweden, having made a total of 37 appearances. He has scored four goals for the national team. He played 10 FIFA World qualification matches in 2021-22, scoring four goals and making one assist. He also made two assists for Sweden at the 2020 Euro. He has also taken part at Euro Qualifiers and the UEFA Nations League.