Novak Djokovic set to miss 2022 US Open: Here's why

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 25, 2022, 05:26 pm

Djokovic has won the US Open thrice (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

Former world number one Novak Djokovic is likely to miss the upcoming US Open. American public health agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in its latest guidelines stated that foreign travelers need to be vaccinated against COVID-19. And Djokovic continues to refrain from vaccination, something that caused a stir at the 2022 Australian Open. Here are further details.

Context Why does this story matter?

Earlier this month, CDC removed the vaccine mandate for American citizens.

This gave Djokovic a glimmer of hope to feature at the US Open.

However, the latest guidelines relating to non-citizens come as a setback for the Serbian.

As stated, Djokovic maintains his stance of not taking a jab, which ruled him out of the Australian Open.

Quote Official statement of CDC

"Non-U.S. citizen, non-U.S. immigrants: You must show proof of being fully vaccinated with the primary series of an accepted COVID-19 vaccine before you board your flight to the United States. Only limited exceptions apply," the CDC said on its website.

Aus Open What happened at the Australian Open?

The controversy regarding Djokovic made headlines ahead of the 2022 Australian Open. He had arrived in Australia with a COVID-19 vaccine exemption. However, the border authorities canceled his visa upon arrival. The Serbian was sent to immigration detention before his lawyers filed an appeal. Although Djokovic's team won the case, the government re-canceled his visa. He lost his court bid to stay in Australia.

Information Djokovic was named on the entry list

Earlier this year, Djokovic was named on the entry list for the US Open, the final grand slam of the year. However, the protocols might not be exempted for the 21-time Grand Slam champion, as happened at the Australian Open earlier this year.

Statement Here is what John McEnroe said

Former tennis player John McEnroe believes Djokovic missing the US Open would be "a joke". "At this point, in the pandemic, we're two-and-a-half years in, I think people in all parts of the world know about it, and the idea that he can't travel here to play, to me, is a joke," McEnroe said on Wednesday.

Record Djokovic owns three US Open titles

Djokovic is a three-time winner at the US Open. He won the title in 2011, 2015, and 2018, respectively. Moreover, Djokovic has been a six-time finalist as well. He reached the finale in 2007, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2016, and 2021. Djokovic has reached the semis on four occasions (2008, 2009, 2014, and 2021). He has a win-loss record of 81-13.