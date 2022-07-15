India

Free COVID-19 precaution dose for all adults from today

Jul 15, 2022

Only 8% of adults aged 18-59 have taken the precaution dose, as per the Health Ministry.

India kicked off its free COVID-19 booster dose drive for adults on Friday. The drive has been organized as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.' It will go on for the next 75 days until September 30. All adults in the 18 to 59 age group can get a free precautionary dose at government COVID-19 vaccine centers.

Policy Health Ministry's vaccine boost

Adults who have completed 6 months since the administration of their second dose can avail the free booster dose. Health officials across the country will be implementing the drive through mass mobilization campaigns. States have been advised to put up camps en route the Amarnath Yatra (Jammu & Kashmir), Chardham Yatra (Uttarakhand), and Kanwar Yatra (North Indian states).

Precaution dose Get booster to ensure protection against COVID-19: Mandaviya

Launching 'Vaccination Ka Amrit Mahotsav' at Delhi's Nirman Bhawan, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya appealed to citizens to get the free dose. Health Secretary Rajiv Bhushan expressed concern over the low uptake of boosters in India's adult population. Only 8% of adults aged 18-59 have taken the precaution dose, as per the Health Ministry.

Vaccination COVID-19 vaccine cover nears the 200-crore mark

India's cumulative vaccination coverage crossed the 199-crore mark on Friday. Over 5 crore precaution doses have been administered across India. As per the Health Ministry, 96% of Indians have received their first dose and 87% have been given both doses. The Health Ministry also launched 'Har Ghar Dasktak 2.0' in June to ensure door-to-door vaccination and increase booster coverage.

COVID-19 Slight rise in COVID-19 cases

India saw a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases this week. More than 20,000 cases were reported on Thursday, a first since February. The recovery rate stands at 98% and the active caseload stands at 0.32%. COVID-19 cases across the world rose by 30% in the last 2 weeks. As per WHO, this is being driven by 'highly transmissible' Omicron sub variants.