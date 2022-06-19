India

COVID-19: India logs 12,899 fresh cases, 15 more deaths

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 19, 2022, 08:09 pm 2 min read

India's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.62%.

India on Sunday reported nearly 13,000 new COVID-19 cases, a slight decrease of around 300 cases from the previous day. The country's active caseload currently stands at 72,474, which accounts for 0.17% of the total cases recorded so far. In the past 24 hours, a total of 12,899 fresh cases and 15 more fatalities were recorded. Meanwhile, the country's recovery rate stood at 98.62%.

Meanwhile, the active caseload and positivity rates recorded an increase on Sunday.

Among states, Maharashtra continued to add most new cases to the tally.

India is currently witnessing a resurgence of cases.

This comes after the country recorded a sharp decline in infections from January end to April beginning.

Statistics 8,518 patients discharged

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 4,32,96,692 COVID-19 cases until Sunday, while the cumulative death count stands at 5,24,855. With 8,518 fresh discharges, the number of total recoveries in the country climbed to 4,26,99,363. On the other hand, the daily and weekly positivity rates were recorded at 2.89 and 2.50%, respectively.

States Maharashtra adds most new cases

Maharashtra—one of the worst-hit states so far—recorded 3,883 new cases and 2,802 more recoveries. While Karnataka saw 750 new cases and 425 discharges, Tamil Nadu recorded 596 fresh infections and 217 recoveries. On the other hand, Delhi reported 1,534 new cases and 12,55 discharges. Meanwhile, Kerala has reported 3,253 cases and 2,309 recoveries within the last 24 hours.

Trend India's third wave peaked in January

India witnessed a massive spurt in coronavirus cases in December-end and at the beginning of January—dubbed India's third wave—due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. The third wave peaked on January 21, 2022, when 3.47 lakh single-day cases were recorded. However, this was lower compared to the second wave, when 4.14 lakh single-day infections were recorded at its peak on May 7, 2021.

Vaccination Over 196 crore vaccine doses administered

As of Sunday evening, India administered over 196.07 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 90.58 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while over 101.47 crore people have received at least one dose. On Sunday alone, India administered over 2.45 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses till 6:30 pm, including nearly 1.39 lakh second doses and nearly 38,000 first doses, according to the Co-WIN app.

Data Over 4 crore 'precautionary' doses administered

Further, India has administered over four crore "precautionary" doses since January 10. On Sunday, nearly 65,000 people in the age group of 18-59 years and over 18,000 people aged above 60 years were given the precautionary dose till 6:30 pm.