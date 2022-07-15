India

Parliament House can't be used for dharnas, strikes: RS Secretariat

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jul 15, 2022, 02:52 pm 3 min read

The latest order by the Rajya Sabha has received serious criticism by the Opposition.

The Rajya Sabha Secretariat on Friday banned holding demonstrations, dharnas, fasts, and religious celebrations in the precincts of Parliament House. The new diktat was issued by the lower house in the form of a circular. "Members cannot use the precincts of the Parliament House for any demonstration, dharna, strike, fast, or for the purpose of performing any religious ceremony," reads the circular.

Context Why does this story matter?

The latest circular comes a day after the Opposition parties reacted angrily to the Lok Sabha Secretariat's release of a booklet containing a list of terms and expressions that would be considered unparliamentary in both Houses of Parliament.

The brochure containing unparliamentary words and phrases was produced ahead of the Monsoon Session, which begins on July 18.

Reaction Opposition lashed Centre over the new diktats

Congress general secretary and main whip in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh, resorted to Twitter to criticize the administration. "Vishguru's latest salvo — D(h)arna Mana Hai!," he said, sharing a copy of the circular issued on July 14. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at the Centre over the booklet of unparliamentary phrases, sharing a graphic that defined the term "unparliamentary."

Twitter Post Tweet by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

New Dictionary for New India. pic.twitter.com/SDiGWD4DfY — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 14, 2022

Booklet What does the new booklet of unparliementary words say?

The Lok Sabha Secretariat has released a long list of words that have been ruled unparliamentary in the Parliament. The usage of words such as jumlajeevi, baal buddhi, COVID spreader, and Snoopgate would be prohibited in both Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, according to the new booklet. Some regularly used terms on the list include ashamed, abused, betrayed, corrupt, drama, hypocrisy, and incompetent.

List Some commonly used words figure in the list

Words like disgrace, donkey, drama, fudge, hooliganism, hypocrisy, incompetent, and lie, would also be banned from now on.Anarchist, gaddar, girgit, goons, ghadiyali ansu, apmaan, asatya, ahankaar, corrupt, kala din, kala bazaari, and khareed farokht are among the other terms designated as unparliamentary.Furthermore, it includes terms like danga, dalal, daadagiri, dohra charitra, bechara, lollypop, vishwasghat, samvedanheen, foolish, pitthu, and sexual harassment.

Reaction 'Government answerable to people'

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Mallikharjun Kharge stated that the administration must account to the people for price rise, unemployment, and Agneepath. TMC MP Derek O' Brien termed the move a "gag order" and said: "Now, we will not be allowed to use these basic words Ashamed. Abused. Betrayed. Corrupt. Hypocrisy. Incompetent." "I will use all these words. Suspend me. Fighting for democracy," he added.