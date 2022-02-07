India

Karnataka: College sends students wearing Hijab to separate classrooms

Written by Saptak Datta Feb 07, 2022, 05:41 pm 3 min read

Last month, the Hijab protests started at the Government Girls PU College in Udupi district. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo credit: Unsplash/mostafa meraji)

Amid protests over wearing Hijab in Karnataka, two colleges announced a holiday on Monday, while another allowed students wearing headscarves into the campus. The Government Junior PU college in Kundapur, Udupi, allowed girls wearing Hijab inside the premises, however, they were seated in different classrooms, and reportedly, no lessons were given to them. This was done to "avoid crowding outside gates," said the college.

Context Why does the story matter?

The development came in wake of the protests that started last month when Muslim schoolgirls in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru started attending classes wearing headscarves.

To this, several students took a confrontational stance by wearing saffron scarves.

Gradually, the protest spread to several other colleges in the state where Muslim girls demanded permission to attend classes wearing headscarves.

Clarification Education minister issues clarification

Taking to Twitter, Karnataka's primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh on Monday clarified that the students "chose to sit in separate room and continue protest." "This is not correct fact," he tweeted. "Students protesting outside campus were allowed inside campus as a courtesy. They were asked to wear uniform & attend classes." "Students must adhere to dress code to attend classes," he added.

Quote Situation is under control: Police

"The situation is under control in Kundapura, and students are allowed to come to the colleges and the campus even if they're wearing Hijab. There is no law and order situation in Kundapur," Additional Superintendent of Police ST Siddalingappa told ANI.

Information Two arrested from protest sites

Earlier, two persons carrying a knife were arrested from near the protesting students, said Siddalingappa. "Two persons have been arrested, and three others are absconding. We are trying to trace them. One of them was in possession of a knife. They are not locals and hail from Gangolli. They have been sent to judicial custody. The case is under investigation," he added.

Information Karnataka High Court to hear the case on Tuesday

Many students entered Shantheshwara PU and GRB College in the Vijayapura region of Karnataka wearing saffron scarves as a sign of protest against their hijab-wearing classmates. The principal intervened and declared a holiday for Monday as the Karnataka High Court would hear the case on Tuesday. The court will hear petitions challenging hijab regulations submitted by five women from a government pre-university college.

Order Government bans certain clothes in educational institutions

The BJP government in Karnataka on Saturday issued an order which banned "certain" clothes. "In the event of the administrative committee not selecting a uniform, clothes which disturb equality, integrity, and public law and order should not be worn," the order said. Students at some educational institutions have begun to act under their religious beliefs, affecting equality and unity, it added.

Information Politics intensifies over Hijab row

Congress' Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the BJP and claimed Indian daughters' futures were being destroyed. "Ma [mother] Saraswati gives knowledge to all. She doesn't differentiate," he tweeted. However, Karnataka's BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel said "Talibanization" of the education system will not be allowed. "Bringing religion there is not right, if someone can't follow rules they can choose their path elsewhere."