Sonia Gandhi not among star campaigners for UP polls phase-4

Written by Saptak Datta Feb 07, 2022, 11:10 am 2 min read

Notable names missing in the star campaigners list are Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi is not among the party's top campaigners in Uttar Pradesh's (UP) fourth phase of assembly elections. The fourth phase of the polls will be held on February 23 in five constituencies of Bachhrawan-SC, Harchandpur, Raebareli, Sareni, and Unchahar. All these constituencies come under the Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency, represented by Gandhi.

Context Why does the story matter?

The Congress issued its list of top campaigners on Sunday for the fourth phase of the UP Assembly elections.

Among other notable names missing in the list are former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

The development comes just a few days before the UP Assembly elections which are scheduled to begin on February 10.

Information Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra feature in the list

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad feature in the list of the 30-star campaigners for the fourth phase. Notably, Azad is a key member of the 'Group of 23' or G-23, which has called for an organizational overhaul in the party and has been critical of its leadership.

List Who are the other star campaigners?

Other star campaigners on the list include Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, and Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot is also on the list. Congress leaders from UP Pramod Tiwari, Salman Khurshid, Rajiv Shukla, PL Punia, Ajay Kumar Lallu, and Aradhna Misra 'Mona' are also on the list.

Information Former cricketer, Rajya Sabha MP among other notable names

Maharashtra cabinet minister Varsha Gaekwad, former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin, Rajya Sabha MP Deepinder Singh Hooda, and Gujarat PCC working president Hardik Patel are included in the list. AICC minorities cell head Imran Pratapgarhi and Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate have also been named as star campaigners.