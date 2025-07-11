James Gunn 'didn't feel guilty at all' about leaving MCU

James Gunn , the acclaimed director behind Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad , has opened up about his transition from Marvel to DC. Speaking on the Armchair Expert podcast, he revealed that since he was fired (temporarily, though) from Disney-Marvel in 2018, he didn't feel any "ethical dilemma" or guilt about moving to DC. "I just shook my head. I didn't feel that way because I was fired," he said.

Career transition 'I had to take a job!' Gunn emphasized that he had no guilt about his career shift. "I mean, I had to take a job! I took a job [with] people that I also really liked, and that was it." He also clarified that his unhappiness with certain Disney employees didn't include the Marvel team. "They were completely supportive. [Marvel Studios Co-President] Louis D'Esposito called me all the time. Lou and Kevin were great. So it certainly wasn't them. But I didn't feel guilt at all."

Career path How Gunn got involved with DC Gunn's journey to DC began when Toby Emmerich from Warner Bros. approached him with the idea of directing Superman. He initially hesitated but then pitched an idea for Suicide Squad, which was accepted. Meanwhile, he also received a call from Disney's Alan Horn after Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige campaigned for his return. However, Gunn chose to pursue opportunities at DC instead, before returning for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023).