'Young Avengers' team nearly assembled in MCU

'Young Avengers': MCU has introduced almost all members

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:07 am Nov 02, 2024

What's the story The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is one step closer to bringing the Young Avengers, a team of teenage superheroes, to life. The recent introduction of Billy Kaplan/Billy Maximoff, played by Joe Locke in Agatha All Along, was a major step in that direction. In the series, Kaplan officially became Wiccan, displaying his powers by creating an entire hex fantasy called the Witches Road. Fans are thrilled as they await the completion of the Young Avengers roster.

Roster speculation

Meet the potential members of MCU's Young Avengers

The original Young Avengers roster from Marvel Comics featured Iron Lad, Patriot, Hulkling, Wiccan, Hawkeye (Kate Bishop), Speed (Tommy Maximoff/Shepherd), and Stature (Cassie Lang). The team later added a young Vision (Jonas), Kid Loki, and Miss America (Chavez). There's also an overlap with Marvel's Champions squad featuring Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan), Ironheart (Riri Williams), Nova (Sam Alexander Falcon II [Joaquin Torres]), and Spider-Man [Miles Morales]. Fans speculate the two teams may merge into one MCU Young Avengers project.

Established heroes

These characters are already part of the MCU

Several Young Avengers characters have already been introduced or established in their superhero forms in the MCU. These include Ms. Marvel, Bishop's Hawkeye, Wiccan, Stature, Ironheart, and Iron Lad (this is a stretch as Iron Lad aka Nathaniel Richards's future self becomes Kang the Conqueror, who has been introduced). Other potential members such as Patriot, Kid Loki, Miss America, Nova, Falcon II, Speed, Vision, Spider-Man, and Hulkling have either already appeared or have been teased in various projects.

Project timeline

When will the 'Young Avengers' project debut?

The MCU Young Avengers could debut as early as Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, it's more likely that Marvel Studios will launch Young Avengers as one of its big films in 2028, after Avengers: Secret Wars and an anticipated franchise reboot. Until then, fans can watch the various members of the Young Avengers getting their start in different Marvel projects streaming on Disney+. Also, check out Marvel's latest announcement of 2025 shows here.