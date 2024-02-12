'Deadpool & Wolverine' first trailer is out now

'Deadpool & Wolverine' trailer reveals plotline and crossover moments

By Aikantik Bag 11:14 am Feb 12, 202411:14 am

What's the story The highly anticipated Super Bowl trailer for Deadpool 3 was finally dropped on Monday (IST), unveiling the movie's official title, Deadpool & Wolverine. This action-packed film will bring Ryan Reynolds's infamous antihero into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and feature the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. The trailer also revealed the involvement of the Time Variance Authority (TVA), a multi-verse traveling organization from Disney+'s Loki series.

Next Article

Storyline

The plotline of the film

In the exciting trailer, Deadpool's birthday celebration is unexpectedly disrupted by TVA agents who whisk him away to their headquarters to recruit him for a mission. It shows glimpses of Marvel Studios's iconic moments featuring Captain America, Iron Man, and Thor as Deadpool exclaims, "Your little Cinematic Universe is about to change forever. I'm the Messiah. I am Marvel Jesus," while also cracking a cheeky joke about Marvel's parent company, Disney.

Release date

Release date and cast of the film

Deadpool 3 is set to break new ground for Marvel Studios as their first R-rated movie and the debut of a character initially introduced in films by 20th Century Fox. Mark your calendars for July 25, when Deadpool 3 hits the big screen. This time around, Reynolds will be joined by Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen, among others.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post