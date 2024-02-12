Travis Kelce celebrates Super Bowl win with Taylor Swift

Viral video: Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift kiss after Super Bowl win

By Aikantik Bag Feb 12, 2024

What's the story Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrated his 2024 Super Bowl victory by sharing a kiss with girlfriend-pop star Taylor Swift on the field. The Chiefs triumphed over the San Francisco 49ers with a 25-22 win at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, marking their third Super Bowl title in five seasons. The lovebirds first sparked romance rumors in September 2023 when Swift attended her inaugural Chiefs game.

Kelce expressed his happiness after the win

A video has gone viral where Kelce comes and hugs Swift after the match and says, "Come here girl." After their win, Kelce addressed the crowd and exclaimed, "Chiefs Kingdom... how about a little Viva Las Vegas..." He said, "The goal [has] always been to get three. Believe it baby, we're gonna be here next year." Kelce concluded by commending his teammates: "Family forever, I can't be more proud of you guys."

Swift and Kelce's families attended the game

Swift was accompanied by her parents Andrea and Scott Swift, as well as a group of friends. Kelce's family, including his parents Donna and Ed Kelce, brother Jason Kelce, and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce, also supported him in Las Vegas. The NFL tweeted a photo of the couple's on-field kiss, and captioned it "The Super Bowl smooch hits different."

