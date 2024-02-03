Carl Weathers played Apollo Creed's role in the 'Rocky' films

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 10:59 am Feb 03, 2024

What's the story Hollywood actor Carl Weathers, who rose to fame as Apollo Creed in the iconic Rocky films, passed away on Thursday (local time). He was 76. Though the cause of death isn't known yet, his family stated, "He died peacefully in his sleep." "[Weathers] was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts, and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations," the statement added.

Glimpse at marvelous career

Storied career spanning five decades

Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, on January 14, 1948, Weathers had a remarkable career spanning over 50 years with more than 75 film and TV credits. He earned a 2021 Emmy nomination for his role as Greef Karga in the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian and also directed two episodes. Weathers displayed his comedic chops in Arrested Development and In the Heat of the Night, lent his voice in Toy Story 4, and starred in Action Jackson and Predator.

Most memorable character

Iconic role of Apollo Creed

Apollo Creed remains Weathers's most iconic role. He is the heavyweight champion who gives underdog Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) a chance at the title in Rocky (1976). He reprised the character in three sequels: Rocky II (1979), Rocky III (1982), and Rocky IV (1985). Paying tribute to him, Stallone praised Weathers as "absolutely great," adding, "I never could have accomplished what we did with Rocky without him."﻿ Michael B Jordan portrayed Creed's son, Adonis Johnson, in the Creed trilogy.

Past injuries

When he suffered fractures during 'Happy Gilmore's filming

While filming Happy Gilmore, Weathers experienced a fall stunt that resulted in years of severe pain. In a 2020 GQ interview, he revealed, "I didn't know it until years later, but I fractured two vertebrae and osteophytes grew out and connected, and it did a kind of self-fuse in a really bad place." In recent years, Weathers shifted focus to directing, working on episodes of The Mandalorian, Chicago Med, FBI, Law & Order, and The Last O.G., among others.

Before being an actor

From football to Hollywood stardom

Before becoming an actor, Weathers played football as a linebacker at San Diego State University. Although undrafted, he signed with the Oakland Raiders and played eight NFL games under Coach John Madden in 1970-71. He later joined the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League from 1971-73. Weathers's screen career began with guest appearances on hit TV series like Good Times, Kung Fu, S.W.A.T., The Six Million Dollar Man, and Cannon before achieving fame in the Rocky films.