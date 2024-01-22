'Beverly Hills, 90210's David Gail dies: His remarkable TV career

1/6

Entertainment 2 min read

'Beverly Hills, 90210's David Gail dies: His remarkable TV career

By Tanvi Gupta 12:53 pm Jan 22, 202412:53 pm

Everything about 'Beverly Hills, 90210' actor David Gail, who recently passed away

Hollywood actor David Gail, known for his work in Beverly Hills, 90210, and the General Hospital spinoff Port Charles, is no more. He was 58. Gail's sister, Katie Colmenares, confirmed the upsetting news in an emotional Instagram post on Saturday (local time), stating, "There's barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side." The cause and date of Gail's passing were not disclosed. May he rest in peace.

2/6

'Missing you every second': Sister's heartfelt tribute to Gail

In her heartfelt post, Colmenares wrote, "Always my wingman always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone with me." "The bears will never be the same but I will hold you so tight every day in my heart....you, a gorgeous, loving, amazing, fierce human being." "Missing you every second of every day forever....there will never be another."

3/6

Here's the emotional post

Instagram post A post shared by colmenareskatie on January 22, 2024 at 11:22 am IST

4/6

'Growing Pain' to 'Beverly Hills, 90210': Gail's career in TV

Born on February 27, 1965, Gail, who debuted on TV in a 1990 Growing Pains episode, had notable appearances on Doogie Howser, M.D., Murder, She Wrote, and Matlock, according to IMDb. His breakthrough came in 1993 with Beverly Hills, 90210. In this show, he portrayed Stuart Carson, a wealthy young man who, on a blind date, meets Brenda Walsh (Shannen Doherty). The trajectory of their storyline was about a whirlwind romance culminating in their engagement.

5/6

Gail's memorable role in 'Port Charles'

Gail also made notable TV appearances, featuring in 22 episodes of Robin's Hoods (1994-1995) as Eddie Bartlett and 34 episodes of Savannah (1996-1997) as Dean Collin. A prolific figure in the 1990s, he reached the pinnacle of fame in the General Hospital spinoff, Port Charles (1997). He portrayed Dr. Joe Scanlon in 216 episodes during the 1999-2000 season, serving as a love interest for the main character, Dr. Karen Wexler.

6/6

His final role was as a voice actor

Apart from his television success, Gail also acted in films such as Some Girl (1998), Bending All the Rules (2002), Perfect Opposites (2004), and The Belly of the Beast (2008). Pete Ferriero, host-producer of the Beverly Hills 90210 Show podcast, paid tribute to Gail, featuring clips from his appearances on the show. Gail's final role was as a voice actor in the 2018 video game Blacksad: Under the Skin. His last Instagram post was in March 2018.